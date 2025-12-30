Who is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra's long-time girlfriend, know her educational qualification, profession; Here's how they met

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...
INDIA
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra is soon going to engage with his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Beg. Read here to know more about her.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and industrialist Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra has been making headlines recently, not for his political affiliations, but for his upcoming engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Beg. The couple has been friends for seven years, and Rihan recently proposed to Aviva, who happily accepted. The two families have since given their consent, and the engagement is expected to be announced formally soon.
Aviva Baig is a New Delhi-based fine art photographer and producer. She co-founded Atelier 11, a Delhi-based photographic studio and production house that collaborates with various brands and clients.
She graduated from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and later studied Journalism and Communication at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). Baig is also a former national-level football player.
Aviva Baig's photographs have been featured in national and international portals and publications.
Her work has also been featured in several notable exhibitions, including 'You Cannot Miss This' with Method Gallery in 2023 and as part of the India Art Fair's Young Collector Programme that same year. She has also exhibited her art at The Quorum Club's 'The Illusory World' in 2019.
The engagement of Rihan Vadra and Aviva Beg is a private affair, with the families opting to keep the details under wraps. However, sources close to the family confirm that the couple is excited about their future together, and the engagement is expected to be a small, intimate affair. As the news of the engagement breaks, Raihan's fans and well-wishers are eager to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.