Popular UPSC coaching teacher Avadh Ojha has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia. Ojha said he is aligned with the party's ideology focused on the future of children and termed the development of education his biggest ambition.

"I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to give me a chance to work in the field of education in politics," Ojha said after joining the party. Ojha joined the ruling party in Delhi months ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital which are slated for February next year.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

He is a popular UPSC teacher and is known for his political takes which often go viral on social media. He is also a motivational speaker. Ojha belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. He has been in the UPSC coaching industry for quite some time. Popularly known as Ojha Sir, he enjoys immense popularity online. He has 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

He took his early education in his hometown. His father worked as a postmaster and his mother was a lawyer. His parents pushed him to take up medicine, but Ojha wanted to crack the UPSC civil services exam. However, after not succeeding in the exam, Ojha opened his own coaching institute in New Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in 2005. He also teaches at many other famous institutes. He moved to Pune in 2019 to establish Iqra IAS Academy.

