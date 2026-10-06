Who is Ashutosh Dixit? Know about next Air Chief Marshal, man behind Operation Sindoor

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff. Here is a look at his career, key military operations and honours.

Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. He will become the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, according to the Ministry of Defence. He will assume charge as Air Chief Marshal from the afternoon of October 31, 2026. He is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Who is Ashutosh Dixit?

Ashutosh Dixit is a fighter pilot with nearly four decades of service and has more than 3,500 hours of flying experience. His flying experience includes the Mirage-2000, MiG variants, Jaguar, IL-78, Hawk and Tejas. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. During his tenure, he served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command so far.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Staff Service College in Bangladesh and National Defence College. He is also an Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor. He has commanded a frontline fighter air base in the Western Sector and a fighter training base in the Southern Sector.

Dixit’s role in key military operations and his honours

Dixit has been involved in Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor. Operation Safed Sagar was the Indian Air Force’s air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War, aimed at helping the Army drive back Pakistani forces and reclaim strategic positions along the Line of Control. Operation Rakshak involved a long-running Indian military operation focused on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The IAF has supported the operation through airlift, logistics, casualty evacuation and other operational roles.

The Operation Sindoor, India’s 2025 military operation, was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation involved coordinated action by the armed forces against what India described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in his address, Dixit described Operation Sindoor as a model for future integrated theatre commands, with the Army, Navy and Air Force jointly planning and executing operations under unified command. He had argued that the conflict demonstrated a shift in India’s strategic environment and highlighted the importance of stronger military preparedness and deterrence.

He has been honoured with the Vayu Sena Medal (2006), Vishisht Seva Medal (2011), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2023) and Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2026) for distinguished service.