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Who is Ashok Kharat? Nashik 'Godman' arrested for raping woman, police recover obscene videos

Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed ‘godman’, numerologist and an influential astrologer has been arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch for allegedly raping a woman and taking advantage of many others on the pretext of spirituality.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 08:28 AM IST

Who is Ashok Kharat? Nashik 'Godman' arrested for raping woman, police recover obscene videos
Ashok Kharat has been arrested
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Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed ‘godman’, numerologist and an influential astrologer has been arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch for allegedly raping a woman and taking advantage of many others on the pretext of spirituality.  

Police took him into custody in the early hours of March 18, Wednesday and was produced before the Nashik District Court on Thursday.   

Kharat, also known as ‘Captain’ Kharat, exploited a 35-year-old married woman by influencing her with his performance of big rituals, occult practices, and claims of possessing divine powers. After she started trusting him, he reportedly drugged her with intoxicants mixed in food and water, hypnotised her, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her between November 2022 and December 2025.  

The victim endured the abuse for nearly three years before approaching the police. 

Police officials said the accused also threatened the woman with severe consequences, including harming her husband and ruining her life, if she put resistance or revealed the truth. According to the complaint, Kharat exploited the woman’s religious faith to exert control over her. 

During a raid at Kharat’s office, with the name “Oaks Property Dealer and Developer” in Canada Corner, police have confiscated a pen drive containing 58 obscene video clips. Investigators believe that the video clips may contain footage of multiple victims, including some high-profile individuals. The material has been sent for forensic examination, and further revelations would slowly come as the probe continues. 

According to Police findings the victim of his sexual exploitation was not only the 35-year-old woman but others as well. The FIR naming Kharat who calls himself 'Captain' as he is retired from the Merchant Navy used to call women to his office by giving them false promises of resolving their personal problems. 

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