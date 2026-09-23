FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who are Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi? Why did they object to SIR ?

Who are election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshiand why did t

Cyclone Arnab Alert: Cyclone Arnab Landfall Today Time States Affected Odisha Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Arnab Alert: Cyclone Arnab Landfall Today Time States Affected Odisha Andhra Pradesh

Will Anup Soni return to host Crime Patrol? Actor reveals as Ajay Devgn hosts new season

Will Anup Soni return to host Crime Patrol? Actor reveals

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Who is Asad Alam Siam? After India's nod, Bangladesh's foreign secretary picked as next Envoy to New Delhi

Bangladesh's top diplomat, Asad Alam Siam, is set to take over a key posting in New Delhi after getting clearance from India.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Who is Asad Alam Siam? After India's nod, Bangladesh's foreign secretary picked as next Envoy to New Delhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bangladesh's career diplomat Asad Alam Siam will be the country's next High Commissioner to India. India granted formal approval for his appointment on September 22, 2026. He will take charge in New Delhi in the coming weeks.

Who is Asad Alam Siam?

Asad Alam Siam is a senior diplomat from Bangladesh with nearly 30 years of experience, serving as Foreign Secretary since June 2025. He joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1995 and has held several key positions, including Director in the offices of the Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary, and Director General of the Europe and EU Wing. His overseas assignments include postings in Bangkok, Jakarta, Manchester, and as Bangladesh’s first Consul General in Milan.

Education and training

Siam attended Mirzapur Cadet College to study. Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) awarded him a Bachelor of Architecture degree. In addition, he has an MBA from the Netherlands' Maastricht School of Management. He has trained at the National Defence College in Bangladesh, the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security in Seoul, the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies in Hawaii, and the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu.

Also read: Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23

Ambassadorial roles

Siam served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to the Philippines from January 2017 to 2021, also covering appointments to Palau and as the Permanent Representative to the Asian Development Bank and the International Rice Research Institute. He later was Ambassador to Austria from August 2023 to November 2024, representing Bangladesh at various European countries and UN offices in Vienna. Additionally, he held positions as Governor on the IAEA Board and Vice-Chair of the 67th Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

From December 2024 to June 2025, he served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to the United States while representing Guyana, the World Bank, and the IMF. He will succeed M. Riaz Hamidullah, who is becoming Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who are Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi? Why did they object to SIR ?
Who are election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshiand why did t
Will Anup Soni return to host Crime Patrol? Actor reveals as Ajay Devgn hosts new season
Will Anup Soni return to host Crime Patrol? Actor reveals
SaiKrishna Mylavarapu: Improving Runtime Performance, Scalability and Coordination in Distributed Computing Systems
SaiKrishna Mylavarapu: Improving Runtime Performance, Scalability and Coordinati
Why could oil companies be losing Rs 530 crore a day despite unchanged fuel prices?
Why could oil companies be losing Rs 530 crore a day despite frozen fuel prices?
Dharmendra's final film was NOT Ikkis, late actor will be seen portraying Lala Lajpat Rai in his last movie
Dharmendra's final film was NOT Ikkis, he will play Lala Lajpat Rai in last film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement