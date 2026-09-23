Who is Asad Alam Siam? After India's nod, Bangladesh's foreign secretary picked as next Envoy to New Delhi

Bangladesh's top diplomat, Asad Alam Siam, is set to take over a key posting in New Delhi after getting clearance from India.

Bangladesh's career diplomat Asad Alam Siam will be the country's next High Commissioner to India. India granted formal approval for his appointment on September 22, 2026. He will take charge in New Delhi in the coming weeks.

Who is Asad Alam Siam?

Asad Alam Siam is a senior diplomat from Bangladesh with nearly 30 years of experience, serving as Foreign Secretary since June 2025. He joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1995 and has held several key positions, including Director in the offices of the Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary, and Director General of the Europe and EU Wing. His overseas assignments include postings in Bangkok, Jakarta, Manchester, and as Bangladesh’s first Consul General in Milan.

Education and training

Siam attended Mirzapur Cadet College to study. Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) awarded him a Bachelor of Architecture degree. In addition, he has an MBA from the Netherlands' Maastricht School of Management. He has trained at the National Defence College in Bangladesh, the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security in Seoul, the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies in Hawaii, and the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu.

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Ambassadorial roles

Siam served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to the Philippines from January 2017 to 2021, also covering appointments to Palau and as the Permanent Representative to the Asian Development Bank and the International Rice Research Institute. He later was Ambassador to Austria from August 2023 to November 2024, representing Bangladesh at various European countries and UN offices in Vienna. Additionally, he held positions as Governor on the IAEA Board and Vice-Chair of the 67th Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

From December 2024 to June 2025, he served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to the United States while representing Guyana, the World Bank, and the IMF. He will succeed M. Riaz Hamidullah, who is becoming Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.