Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight

Arvinder Singh Bahal, famously known as Arvi Bahal, a real estate investor from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up for a space tourism flight with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. The NS-34 flight is scheduled to launch on August 3 from West Texas. This mission is part of Blue Origin's New Shepard program, which has previously sent 70 people beyond the Karman line.

Bahal, a naturalized US citizen, will be among the few Indian-origin civilians to experience the edge of space. His inclusion in the diverse international crew highlights his adventurous spirit.

Reports indicate that Bahal considers himself a lifelong adventurer. The Blue Origin website notes his goal to visit every country globally. His past adventures include visits to both the North and South Poles, skydiving over Mount Everest and the Pyramids of Giza. He also holds a private pilot's license and is trained in helicopter piloting.

The upcoming suborbital flight on New Shepard is seen as a continuation of his adventurous pursuits.

According to Bahal's LinkedIn profile, he is the president of Bahal Properties, a real estate company he has led since 1975. He has balanced a successful career with his passion for global exploration.

For Arvi Bahal, this flight signifies more than just an adventure. His journey, originating in Agra and extending to the boundaries of space, underscores the rising influence of professionals of Indian descent in emerging fields like commercial space travel.

Who are the other crew member to fly with Arvi Bahal?

The upcoming spaceflight will include Arvi Bahal, along with Gkhan Erdem from Turkey, Deborah Martorell, a meteorologist and Emmy winner from Puerto Rico, English philanthropist Lionel Pitchford, entrepreneur JD Russell, who previously flew on NS-28, and Justin Sun, the individual who won the initial New Shepard seat auction in 2021.

When will the launch take place?

This marks the 14th human spaceflight and the 34th overall for Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin New Shepard program, which has carried a total of 70 people beyond the planet's atmosphere.

Earlier, on April 14, Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, and four other women were part of the Blue Origin crew that experienced an approximately 11-minute flight above the Kármán line before safely returning to Earth.