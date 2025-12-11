FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Arun Nehru? Know why DMK minister KN Nehru's son met FM Nirmala Sitharaman

DMK MP Arun Nehru holds talks with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as ED investigates Minister K.N. Nehru in a Rs 1,020 crore corruption case, with the Minister alleging the charges are politically motivated. Read here to know more about this case.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Who is Arun Nehru? Know why DMK minister KN Nehru's son met FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The son of Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru and DMK MP Arun Nehru met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, sparking intense speculation and interest in the nation's capital. The meeting took place against the backdrop of a raging controversy, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking registration of a First Information Report in a Rs 1,020 crore corruption case linked to his father.

Who is Arun Nehru?

Arun Nehru, son of DMK minister KN Nehru, is a politician in his own right, having followed in his father's footsteps into the world of politics. As a DMK MP, he has been actively involved in various legislative and party-related activities. His meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was reportedly centered around two key issues - seeking amendments to consumer protection laws related to credit rating agencies and seeking redressal for financial losses suffered by families affected by the PACL Limited scam.

The meeting came amid an ongoing probe into alleged bribery and tender-fixing in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, with the ED alleging that 7.5 percent to 10 percent of the contract value for MAWS works was collected as party funds by associates of a DMK minister. The ED described the case as only the "tip of the iceberg" and warned that failure to file a FIR would amount to knowingly assisting the accused.

DMK minister KN Nehru alleges of being targeted by ED

KN Nehru had earlier rejected the allegations, claiming that he was being repeatedly targeted by the Enforcement Directorate to defame him. "I will face it as per law," he said, responding to the alleged bribery and tender-fixing case. He further claimed that the agency had "joined the ranks of the opposition parties that cannot tolerate the achievements of the DMK government and is continuously targeting me and defaming me."

What happened during the meeting?

During the meeting, Arun Nehru submitted a memorandum seeking urgent amendments to consumer protection laws related to credit rating agencies, stressing the need for fairness, transparency and accountability for borrowers across India. He also placed a separate memorandum seeking speedy redressal of financial losses suffered by thousands of families, particularly women from Duraiyur, who lost their savings in the PACL Limited scam.

