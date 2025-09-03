Who is Arun Gawli? Gangster-turned-politician, known as 'Daddy,' walks out of jail after 17 years on SC bail

Arun Gawli, 70, popularly called by the alias "Daddy," has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. He had been serving life imprisonment in the Nagpur Central Jail for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. Read on to know more on this.

Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli on Wednesday walked out of jail after spending close to two decades behind bars. Gawli, 70, popularly called by the alias "Daddy," has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. He had been serving life imprisonment in the Nagpur Central Jail for the 2007 murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. Gawli, once a dreaded gangster, was welcomed by his family, legal team, and supporters outside the jail. Let us tell you more about him here.

What did Supreme Court say while granting bail to Gawli?

The Supreme Court noted that Gawli had spent over 17 years in prison and that his appeal was still pending. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh took note of his old age and said, "The appellant has been under incarceration for 17 years and three months." The top court granted bail to Gawli on August 28, subject to conditions set by the trial court, and listed the case for a final hearing in February next year.

What has Arun Gawli's life been like?

Arun Gulab Gawli was born in 1955 in Kopargaon, Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. He rose to prominence from the Dagdi Chawl area in Mumbai's Byculla neighbourhood. Gawli's gang -- a rival of Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company -- was involved in various criminal activities, including extortion and contract killings. Gawli entered politics in the late 1990s and founded the party Akhil Bharatiya Sena. He contested and won the Chinchpokli Assembly seat in Mumbai and served as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 2004 to 2009.

When was Arun Gawli arrested and why?

Gawli was arrested in 2006 for Jamsandekar's murder. The case was investigated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, a stringent law meant to combat organised crime in the state. In 2012, a Mumbai sessions court sentenced Gawli to life in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 17 lakh. The Bombay High Court upheld the verdict in 2019, after which Gawli approached the Supreme Court.