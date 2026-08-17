Who is Arshdeep Singh Dang? Know about first sikh pilot of UKs RAF since WW II

Flight Lieutenant Arshdeep Singh Dang, 28, is the first Indian-origin Sikh to graduate as an RAF fighter pilot since WWII. He received his wings on August 14 at RAF Valley.

Flight Lieutenant Arshdeep Singh Dang, 28, has become the first Sikh fighter pilot in the UK's Royal Air Force since WWII, graduating on August 14 at RAF Valley, North Wales. He completed training on the Texan aircraft at 4 Flying Training School, a significant milestone, as the last Sikh qualified for a British fighter squadron over 80 years ago.

Who is Arshdeep Singh Dang?

Dang, born in Chandigarh in 1998 and raised in Southall, London, maintained his Punjabi and Sikh heritage while earning a BSc in mathematics and philosophy from the University of Bristol. He joined the RAF after officer training in February 2022 and began flying in Cyprus in 2023. Selected for fast-jet training in 2024, he completed advanced flying and solo flights in Texas, passing his final wings test in July 2026. Dang's family had a deep desire for him to fly, inspired by his grandfather's unfulfilled dream. He credits his mother for his training support and hopes his journey inspires others, embodying the Sikh principle of 'chardi kalan,' which emphasises positivity in adversity.

RAF training and achievement

Dang received training in the Military Flying Training System of the United Kingdom. After completing his officer training, he graduated to basic flying before moving on to advanced and fast-jet streams. His last training was on the Texan aircraft with 4 Flying Training School at RAF Valley. He was able to operate fighter jets after passing the wings test. This is the first time a Sikh trainee has graduated at this level on the Texan, according to the RAF.

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Sikh legacy in British aviation

Sikhs have a lengthy history in British military aviation, which Dang's accomplishment adds to. Lieutenant Hardit Singh Malik flew with the Royal Flying Corps during World War I. He was referred to as the "Flying Sikh."Squadron Leader Mohinder Singh Pujji flew Hawker Hurricanes for the RAF during World War II. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his combat flights. Dang's graduation means that a new generation of RAF pilots will carry on that history.