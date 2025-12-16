FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Aroop Biswas? West Bengal Sports Minister resigns after Lionel Messi's Kolkata event due to...

During the Lionel Messi event, angry spectators resorted to an indiscriminate rampage and clashed with the police, causing an estimated damage of Rs 2 crore to stadium furniture.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

Aroop Biswas, West Bengal Sports Minister, has offered to step down from his position in the wake of the recent controversy over the mismanagement of the Lionel Messi event at the Salt Lake Stadium, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The development comes just three days after the event and amid mounting criticism and political backlash over the alleged mismanagement and security lapses during the high-profile football event at the stadium on December 13. During the event, angry spectators resorted to an indiscriminate rampage and clashed with the police, causing an estimated damage of Rs 2 crore to stadium furniture.

In a Facebook post, Ghosh shared what he described as a copy of a resignation letter written by Biswas to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking to be relieved of his responsibilities as the state's Sports Minister. "Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting to be relieved of the responsibility of the sports department," Ghosh said in his post. Biswas has not made any public statement on the matter so far.

However, the letter shared by the TMC leader was not on Biswas's official letterhead, raising questions in political circles over its formal status. Repeated calls and messages to Biswas went unanswered. There was also no immediate confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office on whether the resignation request had been accepted.

Who is Aroop Biswas?

He is a senior TMC leader and a close associate of CM Mamata Banerjee. He is currently serving as the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Power, and Housing in the \West Bengal government. He has been an MLA from the Tollyganj assembly seat since 2021. He was also elected from the seat in 2006, 2011 and 2016. Biswas is a member of the National Working Committee of All India Trinamool Congress. He also owns Suruchi Sangha FC. Reports suggest there is no clarity yet on the future course of action regarding Biswas's request.

West Bengal govt issues show-cause notice to DGP

The West Bengal government has issued a show-cause notice to DGP Rajeev Kumar, seeking an explanation over the lapses reported at the venue and set a deadline of 24 hours to reply, a statement issued by the office of the chief secretary Manoj Pant said. Additionally, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar was also served a similar show-cause notice and asked to clarify the role and conduct of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in the management of the event, which had led to largescale chaos and vandalism by spectators within stadium premises on Saturday.

The state government suspended Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Aneesh Sarkar and initiated departmental proceedings against him for reported negligence of duty on the day of the event, the statement said.

READ | Maharashtra CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis meets Lionel Messi, gets massive backlash online due to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
