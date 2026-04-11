Who is Aradhana Das? IAS officer accused of cheating man of Rs 95 lakh, issuing death threats

The Commissionerate of Police has now written to the State Home Department and General Administration Department, seeking permission to initiate formal action against Das -- as required under rules for government servants and IAS officers.

An IAS officer currently serving in Odisha has been accused of cheating a man of Rs 95 lakh on the fake promise of providing land and subsequently issuing death threats to him. Aradhana Das, an Indian Administrative Service officer, currently serves as Additional Secretary in the Odisha State Home Department. Das allegedly cheated the complainant named Kamal Kumar Bhawsinka, a differently-abled person, by taking Rs 95 lakh after promising to providing land. But she failed to do so, spent the money, and did not return it.

Das faces police case

IAS Aradhana Das had promised to provide land to the complainant in the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) area of Odisha's Cuttack district. The complainant's wife, Beena Bhawsinka, made payments to Das through the Bank of India (BOI) on two different dates. An investigation report has confirmed that the Rs 95 lakh transaction occurred in connection with a land promise. Part of the payment was reportedly made in cash. A police case has since been registered against Das at the CDA Phase-II station

About IAS Aradhana Das

The Commissionerate of Police has now written to the State Home Department and General Administration Department, seeking permission to initiate formal action against Das -- as required under rules for government servants and IAS officers. She is also accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation and issuing abusive death threats to the complainant. Das has previously held positions in various departments, including roles related to land and housing.