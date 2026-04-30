FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Drishyam 3 teaser: Mohanlal's Georgekutty is 'scared' of being watched; fans say 'classic criminal is back' - Watch

Drishyam 3 teaser: Mohanlal’s Georgekutty is 'scared' of being watched

Iran War: Defense Secretary Hegseth tells lawmakers US cost of war at $25 billion; Donald Trump warns Tehran ‘better get smart’

Iran War: Defense Secretary Hegseth tells US cost of war at $25 billion

Trump turns down Iran offer, says blockade won’t lift without nuclear agreement

Trump turns down Iran offer, says blockade won’t lift without nuclear agreement

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Apekshaben Naineshbhai Soni? Independent Hindu woman win in Gujarat’s Godhra, with 100% muslim votes; Here’s why she won

In a historic first, Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni, an independent Hindu woman candidate has secured a massive victory in Godhra Municipality. The constituency has 100% of Muslim voters and comprises of Satpul, Hayatni Wadi, Vachla Odha, Chuchla Plot, Geni Plot and other localities. 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 08:21 AM IST

Who is Apekshaben Naineshbhai Soni? Independent Hindu woman win in Gujarat’s Godhra, with 100% muslim votes; Here’s why she won
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a historic first, Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni, an independent Hindu woman candidate has secured a massive victory in Godhra Municipality. The constituency has 100% of Muslim voters and comprises of Satpul, Hayatni Wadi, Vachla Odha, Chuchla Plot, Geni Plot and other localities. 

Why is Godhra in focus?

Gujarat’s Godhra has complex communal history. Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni won in a ward, which is less than a kilometre away from Godhra railway station and Signal Falia. These two sites are closely linked to the Sabarmati Express burning and Godhra Riots 2002. 

Who is Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni?

Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni is a resident of Ward 7. Her husband Nainesh Soni has a jewellery shop in that ward. She is a known figure in the area, as she had actively addressed several local civic issues and has assisted residents.

In 2021, she contested the election but was defeated by mere 100 votes. However, she continued her work. Apexa was hesitant to contest again, however local residents urged her to contest independently in 2026 elections. 

How did she managed to win?

As per reports, the ward 7, where there are 100 percent muslim votes, Apeksha won after she won the trust of local residents. As per reports she has spent from her own pocket to address sanitation and other minor concerns at the area.

Moreover, her victory was possible due to the decisive support of Muslim voters. The people casted vote beyond religion.

The people chose a candidate they considered most suitable for local governance, showing social unity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Apekshaben Naineshbhai Soni? Independent Hindu woman win in Gujarat’s Godhra, with 100% muslim votes; Here’s why she won
Who is Apekshaben Naineshbhai Soni? Independent Hindu woman win in Godhra
US-Iran war hits Pakistan’s economy as oil prices jump: PM Shehbaz Sharif
US-Iran war hits Pakistan’s economy; oil bill jumps to $800 million: PM Shehbaz
Donald Trump reacts to ex-FBI Director James Comey’s cryptic 8647 post, calls him ‘dirty’ cop: ‘Son of a gun, they use different…’
Donald Trump reacts to ex-FBI Director James Comey’s cryptic 8647 post: Bad Cop
Vijay’s TVK to beat DMK, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu? Axis My India exit poll makes big prediction
Vijay’s TVK to beat DMK, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu? Axis My India exit poll makes big
Trump backs UAE’s OPEC withdrawal, expects drop in global fuel costs, here's all you need to know
Trump backs UAE’s OPEC withdrawal, expects drop in global fuel costs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement