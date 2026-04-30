Who is Apekshaben Naineshbhai Soni? Independent Hindu woman win in Gujarat’s Godhra, with 100% muslim votes; Here’s why she won

In a historic first, Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni, an independent Hindu woman candidate has secured a massive victory in Godhra Municipality. The constituency has 100% of Muslim voters and comprises of Satpul, Hayatni Wadi, Vachla Odha, Chuchla Plot, Geni Plot and other localities.

In a historic first, Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni, an independent Hindu woman candidate has secured a massive victory in Godhra Municipality. The constituency has 100% of Muslim voters and comprises of Satpul, Hayatni Wadi, Vachla Odha, Chuchla Plot, Geni Plot and other localities.

Why is Godhra in focus?

Gujarat’s Godhra has complex communal history. Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni won in a ward, which is less than a kilometre away from Godhra railway station and Signal Falia. These two sites are closely linked to the Sabarmati Express burning and Godhra Riots 2002.

Who is Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni?

Apekshaben Rameshbai Soni is a resident of Ward 7. Her husband Nainesh Soni has a jewellery shop in that ward. She is a known figure in the area, as she had actively addressed several local civic issues and has assisted residents.

In 2021, she contested the election but was defeated by mere 100 votes. However, she continued her work. Apexa was hesitant to contest again, however local residents urged her to contest independently in 2026 elections.

How did she managed to win?

As per reports, the ward 7, where there are 100 percent muslim votes, Apeksha won after she won the trust of local residents. As per reports she has spent from her own pocket to address sanitation and other minor concerns at the area.

Moreover, her victory was possible due to the decisive support of Muslim voters. The people casted vote beyond religion.

The people chose a candidate they considered most suitable for local governance, showing social unity.