Who is Aparna Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law parting ways with husband Prateek Yadav, she left Samajwadi Party to join BJP; here's all you need to know

In a startling development that has captured the attention of both media and social media users, Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Prateek Yadav, publicly announced his divorce with his wife, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav.

The announcement was made via a post on Prateek's official Instagram account, igniting widespread discussion across various platforms. In his strongly worded message, Prateek accused Aparna of being "selfish" and blamed her for disrupting his family life, a statement that has since gone viral and sparked intense debate.

Who is Aparna Yadav?

Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, made a significant political move before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2017, she had contested the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket but was defeated by BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Despite seeking a ticket again in 2022, she switched to the BJP before the polls. Following a period of anticipation, she was appointed Vice Chairperson of the State Women's Commission in September 2024.

Aparna Yadav's educational qualification

Aparna Yadav is an alumna of the University of Manchester and holds an M.A. degree in international relations and politics from the University of Manchester, England. Beyond politics, she is a trained classical and semi-classical singer, having studied at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow, and has received acclaim for her social work from the United Nations

Aparna Yadav's family background

She is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist who currently serves as the U.P. State Information Commissioner while her mother is an official of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Aparna Yadav and Parteek Yadav's marraige

Aparna and Prateek's engagement took place in 2011, followed by their marriage in 2012, which was considered one of Uttar Pradesh's most high-profile weddings. The event was attended by numerous prominent figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Anil Ambani. Reports indicate that their relationship began in 2001 when Prateek confessed his feelings for Aparna after obtaining her email ID at a birthday party. The couple maintained a relationship for a decade before tying the knot, having known each other since their school days.