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Who is Aparna Bisht Yadav? BJP leader’s husband and step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, Prateek Yadav dies at 38

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday after suddenly falling ill. Who was his wife? 

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 13, 2026, 09:35 AM IST

Who is Aparna Bisht Yadav? BJP leader’s husband and step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, Prateek Yadav dies at 38
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Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday after suddenly falling ill. Who was his wife? 

Who is Aparna Bisht Yadav?

Aparna Bisht Yadav is the wife of politician and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav. She is also a prominent BJP Leader in Uttar Pradesh.

She is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist who currently serves as the U.P. State Information Commissioner while her mother is an official of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. 

She entered politics from her family party, Samajwadi Party. In 2017, she had contested the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket but was defeated by BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. However, she made a significant political move before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Aparna Yadav has pursued higher education from University of Manchester and holds an M.A. degree in international relations and politics from the University of Manchester, England. Beyond politics, she is a trained classical and semi-classical singer, having studied at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow, and has received acclaim for her social work from the United Nations

Aparna married Prateek in 2012, in one of Uttar Pradesh's most high-profile weddings.

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