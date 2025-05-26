The move came just a day after Tej Pratap made a controversial post on Facebook, where he shared that he was in a relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav.

In a major political shake-up ahead of the Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party. Lalu also announced that he is cutting all family ties with Tej Pratap, calling his behaviour “irresponsible” and not fit for public life. Lalu made the announcement on social media but did not refer to the events that took place a day earlier. He strongly criticised his son’s conduct, saying, “Disregard for moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice.”

The move came just a day after Tej Pratap made a controversial post on Facebook, where he shared that he was in a relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. He claimed that they had known each other for 12 years and had been in love. The post was deleted and reposted, before being taken down again. Later, Tej Pratap claimed that his Facebook account was hacked and that someone was trying to defame him.

“My social media account was hacked and my pictures were edited. This is an attempt to harass me and my family,” Tej Pratap wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This controversy comes after his earlier marriage with Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, ended on a sour note. Aishwarya had accused Tej Pratap and his family of mistreatment.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged about Anushka Yadav’s background. She is from Langar Toli, Patna. Her brother, Akash Yadav, was once a youth leader in the RJD and is said to have been close to Tej Pratap. However, Akash was later expelled from the party and is now with Pashupati Paras’s party, serving as the national youth president.

Reacting to the developments, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar took a dig at Lalu Prasad. “He used a jack to save his image after his son’s misdeeds,” Kumar said. He also questioned Lalu's silence when Tej Pratap’s wife Aishwarya was allegedly mistreated.

This incident has created a storm in Bihar’s political landscape, with the RJD now facing both internal strife and public criticism just months before the elections.