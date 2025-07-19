Anmol Gagan Maan was elected from the Kharar assembly constituency in 2022 in the Punjab assembly polls. She also served as a minister in the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet.

Who is Anmol Gagan Maan? A former Punjabi singer and AAP leader who resigned as Kharar MLA, quit politics

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and singer-turned-politician Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday, i.e., July 19, announced her decision to quit politics, resigning as a member of the Punjab assembly. An MLA from Kharar, Maan, submitted her resignation to Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

“My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted,” Maan wrote in Punjabi on X, adding, “My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people".

Who is Anmol Gagan Maan?

Anmol Gagan Maan was elected from the Kharar assembly constituency in 2022 in the Punjab assembly polls. She also served as a minister in the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet. She held key portfolios including tourism and culture, investment promotion, before being dropped in a cabinet reshuffle last year.

Before entering politics, Maan was a renowned Punjabi singer known for songs such as Ghaint Purpose, Sherni, and more.