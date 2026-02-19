Who is Ankur Vora? Man representing Gates Foundation at India AI Impact Summit 2026 after Bill Gates' withdrawal

Ankur Vora, President of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Africa and India offices, will represent the foundation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 after Bill Gates withdrew due to controversy surrounding the Epstein files.

Ankur Vora, President of the Africa and India offices at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will represent the foundation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday. This comes after Bill Gates withdrew from delivering the keynote address amid controversy over his name appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Gates Foundation confirmed that Gates would not speak at the summit in New Delhi. 'After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address,' the foundation stated.

Academic and Professional Background

Ankur Vora, originally from India, has a distinguished academic and professional career spanning engineering, economics and development work. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Economics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, Rajasthan. He later completed a PhD in Economics at the University of Chicago, where he also served as a lecturer in economics from 1998 to 2003.

Early in his career, Vora worked briefly at Goldman Sachs in 2001 as an Associate in Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC). He then joined the Boston Consulting Group in 2003 as a Principal, contributing to strategic advisory projects for six years.

Shift to Development Sector

In 2009, Vora transitioned to the development sector, joining The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation in London as Director of Programmes. There, he oversaw investment initiatives in Africa and South Asia until 2013. That year, he joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as Deputy Director, Strategy.

Over the years, Vora took on increasingly senior roles. In 2015, he became Director of Strategy, Innovation & Impact, leading strategy, measurement, evaluation and special initiatives. By 2020, he was appointed Chief Strategy Officer, advising the foundation’s Chair and CEO on priorities, resource allocation and long-term planning.

Current Role at Gates Foundation

In January 2026, Ankur Vora was appointed President of the foundation’s Africa and India offices, managing operations across six offices in both regions. In addition to his executive responsibilities, he serves on the boards of GH Labs and the Gates Medical Research Institute.

Vora’s leadership and experience in strategy, development, and international initiatives make him a key representative of the Gates Foundation at the India AI Impact Summit, ensuring the organisation’s priorities are well-represented in Gates’ absence. His appointment underscores the foundation’s ongoing commitment to global health, innovation and development work in Africa and India.