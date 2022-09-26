Who is Ankit Jha, IAF cadet who was allegedly killed? All you need to know about the murder case

Representational image

After the mysterious death of an Indian Air Force (IAF) cadet in Bengaluru, as many as six Air Force officers were charged with murder, confirmed the police. The accused were booked for murder soon after the body of the cadet was discovered.

The body of the flying trainee named Ankit Jha was discovered inside the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Bengaluru. Jha was found hanging inside his institute, indicating a suicide, but police said that he had passed under “mysterious circumstances”.

Who was Ankit Jha?

Under Trainee Flying Officer (UTFO) Ankit Kumar Jha joined the force in February last year and was a junior-level officer. He had been training in the Air Force Technical College in Bengaluru, and was 27 years old, as per media reports.

According to the statement posted by the IAF condoling his death, Jha joined the force in February last year but his training was terminated on September 20 for "misconduct" based on an investigation into a complaint against him by a woman trainee officer.

“A Court of Inquiry by IAF is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the death of the UTFO," it said, adding the IAF is cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the police on the matter, as per PTI reports. The postmortem report of the cadet is still awaited.

All about the Ankit Jha murder case

After Ankit’s death, his brother Aman Jha filed a complaint alleging that his brother had died under mysterious circumstances. Based on his brother Aman Jha's complaint, the police registered the case against six IAF officers at Gangammana Gudi police station on Saturday in the death of Ankit, the police officer said.

Aman has also alleged in his complaint that attempts were made to tamper with the evidence as people from the AFTC were present around 4.30 am on Saturday at the police station with a piece of evidence he was also looking for.

He even wondered how the people from AFTC knew beforehand about his presence in the police station in the early hours and reached there. However, the reason behind the death of Ankit Jha has not been determined yet.

As per media reports and speculations, Jha had been facing harassment and gotten into arguments with the accused IAF personnel. The reason behind the alleged murder is being investigated by the officials.

(With PTI inputs)

