Padma Awards 2026: Meet Anke Gowda, ex-bus conductor who built world’s largest free-access library with over 2 million books

Ahead of Republic day celebrations across Indian on January 26, the prestigious Padma Shri has been awarded top 45 Indian in ‘unsung heroes’ category, These people has worked for contributing excessively in shaping the community. One such man in Anke Gowda. Who is he and how does his work inspire people?

Meet Anke Gowda?

Anke Gowda was born in Karnataka's Mandhya district. He is a former Bus conductor, who later went on to set the world’s largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane.'

Gowda is a keen reader, who converted his passion for books to open a public reading space. 75-year-old man has been honoured with Padma Shri for making books accessible to learners of all ages and sections across India.

The private library, is named after his name 'The Ankegowda Book House (library)'. It located in Haralahalli village near Mysuru, has over two million books in 20 languages, along with rare manuscripts. It has around 5 lakh rare foreign books, and 5000 dictionaries. The best thing is that the library is open to all who loves to read books.

Several researchers, students, writers, civil service aspirants, and even Supreme Court judges visit the library. Th library provides best and rare research materials and books, have diverse languages resources. Gowda, lives inside the library with his wife Vijayalakshmi.