Who is Anju, married Indian woman who went to Pakistan to meet ‘lover’? Another India-Pak love story sparks row

Anju is a woman from India who reportedly left her husband and two children behind to meet her alleged lover in Pakistan. It has now been revealed that the two got married.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

After the cross-border love story of Seema Haider and Sachin, another such case has surfaced but this time, an Indian woman decided to travel to Pakistan to marry her ‘lover’, despite being married with two children. The love story of India’s Anju and Pakistan’s Nasrullah is making headlines, similar to the Seema-Sachin case.

Anju, a woman from India, had earlier said that she has traveled to Pakistan to meet with her longtime Facebook friend Nasrullah. The two connected over the social networking app in 2019 and dismissed all claims of being in a romantic relationship.

Anju is a 34-year-old woman from India, who has a husband and two children in the country. After travelling to Pakistan, she began staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per PTI reports.

Now, news agencies have confirmed that Anju and Nasrullah have gotten married, tying the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge amid tight security in Pakistan. The reports of marriage have stoked a major controversy and even drew sharp reactions from Anju’s family.

"Nasrullah and Anju's marriage was solemnised today and a proper nikkah was performed after she converted to Islam," a senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

Anju said that she had come to Pakistan legally and “felt safe” in the country, while the official documents reveal that she has a 30-day visa for Pakistan. Anju, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is married to Arvind and the two lived in Rajasthan. The couple also has two children.

Anju's husband Arvind told the media in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that she left home on Thursday on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan. It has also been reported that Anju has changed her religion and converted to Islam, changing her name to Fatima.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Seema Haider case: Sachin Meena used to assault Pakistan national, claims landlord

