Who is Anil Srivastava? BJP leader accused of molesting, threatening lady doctor at Madhya Pradesh hospital

Hospital staff said the incident occurred around 1am Thursday when the two men came to the emergency ward at Bundelkhand Medical College to admit a patient. They allegedly caused a disturbance, verbally abused doctors and nurses, and prevented them from doing their jobs.

Police have booked a BJP leader and his aide for allegedly molesting a woman postgraduate doctor, abusing hospital staff, and threatening to shoot doctors at a government medical college in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. Resident doctors and nursing staff staged a major protest on Friday over the incident.

Who is BJP youth leader Anil Srivastava?

The accused, identified as Anil Shrivastava, has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for molestation, outraging the modesty of a woman, abusive language, obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty, and other offences.

Along with Anil Shrivastava, his close aide Laxmi Tiwari has been also booked for attempting the same offense.

What exactly happened ?

Hospital staff said the incident occurred around 1am Thursday when the two men came to the emergency ward at Bundelkhand Medical College to admit a patient. They allegedly caused a disturbance, verbally abused doctors and nurses, and prevented them from doing their jobs.

The woman PG doctor said she was handling a poisoning case when one of the accused touched her inappropriately. "I was treating a poisoning patient when he touched me inappropriately. When I and other hospital staff objected, they threatened us, saying, 'Goli maar denge' (we will shoot you all)," she said.

She added that after she warned she would lodge an FIR, the accused seemed unconcerned, told staff to "do whatever you want" before fleeing the hospital.

'Accused misbehaved with a male junior resident'

According to doctors, the accused also misbehaved with a male junior resident during the argument. Resident doctors said inappropriate behavior by patients and attendants toward healthcare workers is becoming increasingly common, leading to worries about on-duty safety.

The episode triggered anger across the medical community. From 8:00 am Friday, resident doctors, nursing officers, and senior doctors stopped work and blocked the road outside the medical college. They called for the accused to be arrested immediately and for better security for healthcare workers.

Instead of arresting the accused,police officials are threatening to put FIR on doctors itself while doctors are admanant not to call off roadblock till action is taken



Sir @DrMohanYadav51 please take immediate action pic.twitter.com/MGJIqDxvDN — INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MEMES (IIM) (@ShubhenduMurari) July 3, 2026

The incident caused outrage among medical professionals. Resident doctors, nursing staff, and senior doctors began a work boycott at 8am Friday and staged a road blockade outside the college. They demanded the swift arrest of the accused and stronger security for hospital staff.

Doctors, nurses quetion hospital's security

Doctors and nurses also questioned the hospital’s private security agency, claiming guards were present during the incident but did nothing to stop it. They called for a probe into the security failure and action against those at fault.

Yesterday night at around 1 am,a patient at Bundelkhand Medical College,SAGAR,MP harassed a female doctor by inappropriately touching her back repeatedly.After protesting ,his attendant ANIL SRIVASTAVA(in pic.) threatened to kill the doctors



Continue... pic.twitter.com/XxP36oBun6 — INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MEMES (IIM) (@ShubhenduMurari) July 3, 2026

To maintain order, a heavy police deployment was made at the medical college, including the city SP and station house officers from five police stations.

Services at the hospital restarted after the protest was called off. However, doctors warned of a stronger agitation if the accused aren’t arrested quickly. Police confirmed that investigations are in progress.