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Who is Anil Pandit? US-based gangster of Bishnoi Gang who plotted attack on Tiger Shroff

Anil Pandit hails from Panipat in Haryana and is believed to have reached the US in 2024 through the illegal immigration channel known as the dunki route, sources said. He allegedly began working for the Bishnoi gang after reaching there.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 03:15 PM IST

Who is Anil Pandit? US-based gangster of Bishnoi Gang who plotted attack on Tiger Shroff
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A firing outside a money-exchange office in Panipat, Haryana in March, another at a singer’s gym in Delhi in June, and gunshots targeting a Bollywood actor in Mumbai on Sunday (October 18) are linked by a common thread. The incidents, meant as threats, were carried out in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. One name that has repeatedly surfaced in connection with these cases over the past seven months is Anil Pandit, an alleged member of the transnational gang.

In an audio clip that surfaced after the firing at Tiger Shroff’s residence, a man claiming to be Anil Pandit warned Bollywood celebrities against working with actor Salman Khan.

"Sabka number aayega," Pandit said in the clip, meaning "Everyone's turn will come," in a warning aimed at Bollywood celebrities.

Pandit has now owned up to the firing outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence in Mumbai's Juhu on October 18. While the actor escaped unhurt, his driver sustained injuries, prompting a large-scale police probe.

Who is Anil Pandit?

Anil Pandit is believed to be an overseas handler of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operating from the United States. Investigators have found his name figuring alongside other alleged members such as Randeep Malik, Harry Boxer and Harman Sandhu in multiple firing cases across India where responsibility was claimed on behalf of the gang.

Pandit hails from Panipat in Haryana and is believed to have reached the US in 2024 through the illegal immigration channel known as the dunki route, sources said. He allegedly began working for the Bishnoi gang after reaching there.

According to sources, Pandit replaced another gang operative, Randeep Malik, about eight months ago. Since then, multiple cases have been registered against him.

After the firing at Tiger Shroff’s residence, an online post from an account carrying the name “Anil Pandit Anmol Bishnoi” claimed responsibility for the attack before the account was deleted. An audio clip allegedly featuring Pandit’s voice also came to light. Mumbai Police are investigating the matter and examining whether the claims are genuine.

Though he invokes Lawrence Bishnoi’s name in the audio clip, Pandit does not get direct instructions from him, a source said.

Instead, he is handled by Hari Chand Jaat, alias Harry Boxer, who has been operating from the US since 2022. Boxer has been booked in the past in cases of extortion, robbery and attempt to murder across Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

Guru Randhawa shooting Llinked to Pandit

The suspects arrested in connection with the June shooting at singer Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi were allegedly linked to Pandit, police said. However, his specific position within the gang, his present location and his exact role in the Mumbai case remain unverified.

The Juhu firing comes amid a string of attacks and threats aimed at entertainment personalities.

On June 11, two bike-borne assailants fired outside Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s gym, 24HS Fitness, in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar around 4 am. No injuries were reported, but seven empty cartridges were found at the scene. Police later arrested the shooters.

Earlier, on February 1, firing was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, followed by threats to actor Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma — Salman Khan’s brother-in-law — and one more person.

The senders in all these cases identified themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Pandit has now invoked the same gang’s name after the attack on Shroff’s vehicle. His precise role is still being investigated, but his recording places Salman Khan at the heart of the threat and attempts to drag anyone associating with him into it.

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