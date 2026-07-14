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Who is Anil Menon? NASA astronaut and former SpaceX flight surgeon begins first ISS mission

Russia on Tuesday successfully launched Menon, cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina aboard Soyuz MS-29 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 10:41 PM IST

Who is Anil Menon? NASA astronaut and former SpaceX flight surgeon begins first ISS mission
Who is Anil Menon? Former SpaceX flight surgeon and NASA astronaut begins first ISS mission (Source: NASA)
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    Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon, along with two cosmonauts, embarked on an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) tonight from Kazakhstan. Russia on Tuesday successfully launched Menon, cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina aboard Soyuz MS-29 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:47 a.m. EDT. The crew reached orbit 10 minutes later and began a 3-hour trip to dock with the ISS at 1:56 p.m. EDT. 

    Indian-origin Anil Menon begins his first ISS mission

    Space station research supports the future of human spaceflight as the data from the mission will help NASA prepare for Artemis Moon missions and future human flights to Mars by making long-duration spaceflight safer and more sustainable.

    NASA astronaut Anil Menon has been assigned his first mission to the International Space Station, serving as a flight engineer and Expedition 75 crew member, NASA said in its official statement. During his expedition, Menon will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare humans for future space missions and benefit humanity. 

    The mission will focus on understanding how long-duration microgravity impacts human health, including effects on blood flow, cardiovascular function, and ageing. It will also test AI-assisted ultrasound technology to enable autonomous medical exams during deep-space missions where communication delays limit support from Earth. Additionally, the crew will conduct in-space manufacturing experiments, including producing higher-quality semiconductors and bioprinting tissues in microgravity to advance future space exploration and medical research.

    Who is Anil Menon?

    Menon was born and raised in Minneapolis and is an emergency medicine physician, mechanical engineer, and colonel in the United States Space Force. He was born to Indian and Ukrainian parents. 

    Menon holds a bachelor's degree in neurobiology from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a master's degree in mechanical engineering, and a medical degree from Stanford University in California. Menon completed his emergency medicine and aerospace medicine residency at Stanford and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

    Selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021, Menon graduated with the 23rd astronaut class in 2024. After completing initial astronaut candidate training, he began preparing for his first space station flight assignment. In his spare time, he still practices emergency medicine at Memorial Hermann's Texas Medical Centre and teaches residents at the University of Texas' residency program. 

    Menon served as SpaceX's first flight surgeon, helping to launch the first crewed Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission and building SpaceX's medical organisation to support humans on future missions. He served as a crew flight surgeon for both SpaceX flights and NASA expeditions aboard the space station.

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