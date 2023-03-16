Who is Aniksha Jaishingani? Daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who allegedly offered bribe to Amruta Fadnavis

Anil Jaisinghani's daughter allegedly offers bribe to Amruta Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Amruta Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy CM's Devendra Fadnavis's wife has filed an FIR against a designer who allegedly tried to bribe Amruta with Rs 1 crore for her intervention in a criminal case. An FIR has been lodged against the designer at the Malabar Hill police station under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC) and Conspiracy 120 B.

Who is this designer?

This designer, Aniksha Jaisinghani is the daughter of wanted bookie Anil Jaisinghani. Aniksha Jaisinghani is a law graduate and resides in Ulhasnagar of Thane District in Maharashtra says India Today. Aniksha's father has been charged with many cases including betting, threatening, cheating and more. Anil Jaisinghani is reported to be on the run currently.

Why did Amruta Fadnavis file an FIR against the designer?

Aniksha was trying to connect with people to help her father and she posed as a designer to meet Amruta Fadvanvis and win her sympathy, states an India Today report. Amruta Fadnavis stated in her FIR that Aniksha had met her many times before she offered the bribe to get her father off the hook. As per the FIR, Aniksha and Amurta were in touch for over past 16 months. Fadnavis said that Aniksha got close to her claiming that she is a designer of clothes, jewellery, and shoes.

As soon as Ankisha offered to bribe, Amruta Fadnavis reportedly blocked her number but she continued to send her threatening messages, voice notes, and videos. Aniksha Jaisinghani was taken away from her residence for questioning in the case today.