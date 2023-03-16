Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who is Aniksha Jaishingani? Daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who allegedly offered bribe to Amruta Fadnavis

Find out who is this mystery designer that allegedly tried to bribe the Maharashtra Deputy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Who is Aniksha Jaishingani? Daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who allegedly offered bribe to Amruta Fadnavis
Anil Jaisinghani's daughter allegedly offers bribe to Amruta Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Amruta Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy CM's Devendra Fadnavis's wife has filed an FIR against a designer who allegedly tried to bribe Amruta with Rs 1 crore for her intervention in a criminal case.  An FIR has been lodged against the designer at the Malabar Hill police station under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC) and Conspiracy 120 B. 

Who is this designer?

This designer, Aniksha Jaisinghani is the daughter of wanted bookie Anil Jaisinghani. Aniksha Jaisinghani is a law graduate and resides in Ulhasnagar of Thane District in Maharashtra says India Today.  Aniksha's father has been charged with many cases including betting, threatening, cheating and more. Anil Jaisinghani is reported to be on the run currently.

Read: Amruta Fadnavis accuses designer 'Aniksha' of offering her Rs 1 crore as bribe, lodges FIR

 

Why did Amruta Fadnavis file an FIR against the designer?  

Aniksha was trying to connect with people to help her father and she posed as a designer to meet Amruta Fadvanvis and win her sympathy, states an India Today report.  Amruta Fadnavis stated in her FIR that Aniksha had met her many times before she offered the bribe to get her father off the hook. As per the FIR, Aniksha and Amurta were in touch for over past 16 months. Fadnavis said that Aniksha got close to her claiming that she is a designer of clothes, jewellery, and shoes. 

As soon as Ankisha offered to bribe, Amruta Fadnavis reportedly blocked her number but she continued to send her threatening messages, voice notes, and videos.  Aniksha Jaisinghani was taken away from her residence for questioning in the case today. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.