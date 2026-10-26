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Who is Anbil Mahesh? Former Tamil Nadu minister arrested in alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval case

Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court had rejected the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Anbil Mahesh, who is being investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

Who is Anbil Mahesh? Former Tamil Nadu minister arrested in alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval case
Former Minister Anbil Mahesh (FilePhoto/ANI)
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Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested by Chennai police on Monday in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam.

He was reportedly arrested from an apartment in Aminjikarai, Chennai, following the Madras High Court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail petition.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court had rejected the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Anbil Mahesh, who is being investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police.

Who is Anbil Mahesh?

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is a senior leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) who was Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister between 2021 and 2026. He is a prominent political figure in the state, a close aide of Udhayanidhi Stalin, and MLA from Thiruverumbur constituency.

He served as State Secretary of the DMK Youth Wing (2014–2019) and as the party's Trichy-South district secretary. He was elected from Thiruverumbur in 2016 and 2021.

He was arrested by the Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on October 26, 2026, soon after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail application.

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Mahesh was made an accused after investigators said material found during the investigation, including contents obtained from digital devices and statements recorded in questioning, pointed to his alleged involvement in corruption and breach of trust.

About the alleged bribery case

The case relates to allegations that money was collected from private school managements in the name of party funds by promising government approvals, permanent recognition and permission to upgrade schools during the previous DMK regime, when Anbil Mahesh was the School Education Minister.

The investigation has also examined the alleged involvement of former DMK spokesperson BT Arasakumar and former MLA Muthukumar. Police suspect that the two allegedly collected money from school managements by claiming to have political influence and access to the School Education Department.

According to a complaint filed by DC Ilangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, school managements were allegedly promised permanent recognition, approval for school upgradation, clearances from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and other government permissions in return for payments.

However, several complainants alleged that the promised approvals were not secured and the money was not returned.

177 schools under scanner

Police have so far examined allegations involving 177 private schools that reportedly paid money in connection with the promised approvals. Investigators are also probing whether the alleged collections extended to more institutions across Tamil Nadu.

Police sources have estimated that the total amount involved could exceed Rs 100 crore.

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