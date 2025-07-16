Who is Amritpal Singh? 30-year-old arrested in legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh hit-and-run case, he had returned from...

According to reports, Amritpal Singh was driving from Bhogpur to Kishangarh at the time of the accident. He allegedly struck Fauja Singh while the latter was attempting to cross the road.

In a tragic turn of events, Punjab Police have arrested Amritpal Singh, a 30-year-old man who recently returned from Canada, in connection with the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh. The 114-year-old, affectionately known as the “Turbaned Tornado” and “Sikh Superman”, died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near his ancestral Beas village in Jalandhar district.

Vehicle Identified Through CCTV Footage

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, following which the police swiftly launched an investigation. By Wednesday, Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Harvinder Singh Virk confirmed that surveillance footage from nearby CCTV cameras led officers to identify the vehicle involved—a white Toyota Fortuner (registration PB 20C 7100). The SUV was traced back to Amritpal Singh, who had purchased it recently from a Kapurthala resident.

According to reports, Amritpal Singh was driving from Bhogpur to Kishangarh at the time of the accident. He allegedly struck Fauja Singh while the latter was attempting to cross the road.

Arrest and Confession

A native of Dasupur village in the Kartarpura subdivision, Amritpal had arrived in India from Canada just eight days earlier. Police tracked him down to his village and took him into custody. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to the crime, telling investigators he was returning home after selling his mobile phone.

While Amritpal acknowledged his role in the accident, he claimed he did not realise that the man he had hit was Fauja Singh. According to India Today, he only became aware of the victim’s identity and passing through media reports after the incident. Amritpal Singh remains in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

A Legendary Life Cut Short

Fauja Singh, who had garnered global admiration for his athletic feats well into his centenarian years, sustained fatal head injuries from the collision. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar, he succumbed to his injuries later that day.