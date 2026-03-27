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Who is Amita Singh Tomar? 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' fame woman tehsildar arrested in MP's Gwalior; here's why

Amitabh Bacchan hosted game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' fame woman tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on corruption charges over her alleged involvement in a flood relief scam that took place in Sheopur district.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

Who is Amita Singh Tomar? 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' fame woman tehsildar arrested in MP's Gwalior; here's why
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Amitabh Bacchan hosted game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' fame woman tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on corruption charges over her alleged involvement in a flood relief scam that took place in Sheopur district.

Who is Amita Singh Tomar?

Amita Singh Tomar appeared on the Kaun Banega Crorepati show back in 2019 and won Rs 50 lakh. She has served as tehsildar in Vijaypur of Sheopur district. Sh is accused of her involvement in Rs 2-2.5 crore scam linked to the disbursal of compensation after the devastating 2021 floods. She was arrested from her Gwalior residence on March 26 and subsequently sent to a women’s jail in Shivpuri.

Amita Singh Tomar arrested for corruption

The investigation reveals that the authorities had identified 794 affected residents in Baroda tehsil as eligible beneficiaries. However, an audit later revealed that funds were allegedly diverted into at least 127 allegedly fake or unrelated bank accounts instead of reaching those impacted. The police investigated and identified a total of 110 accused individuals, including one Tehsildar and 25 Patwaris. The tehsildar and 22 Patwaris have been arrested in connection with this case so far.

Sheopur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudheer Agarwal said, "There was a case of irregularity in the distribution of flood relief funds that occurred earlier here, and the investigation was being conducted by the SDOP Baroda. The then Tehsildar (Amita Singh Tomar) was also named as an accused in the case, and the allegations against her were found substantial during the inquiry. Following which, information regarding her arrest was first conveyed to senior officials."

"Tomar was absent from her duty, and subsequently, a team gathered information about her and, after collecting necessary information, she was arrested from the Gwalior district. Following the arrest, she was produced before the court, which then lodged into the women's jail in Shivpuri," SP Agarwal said.

(With inputs)

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