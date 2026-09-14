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Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Kargil war veteran attacked with iron rod at Gurugram mall, details here

In his complaint, Gupta said he had dropped his family at the restaurant around 8 pm and then went to park his car. He alleged that parking staff directed him from the valet area to the basement and then to the multilevel parking, before eventually refusing to park his vehicle.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Kargil war veteran attacked with iron rod at Gurugram mall, details here
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A Kargil War veteran and retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain has alleged that a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park attacked him with an iron rod, causing severe head injuries and fracturing his hand.

Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retd) filed a complaint at Sector 65 police station, saying the assault took place after a parking dispute on September 10, leaving him with serious head injuries and a fractured hand. He alleged the accused also issued death threats.

What exactly happened to Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retd)? 

Gupta, who served with the IAF's 'Op Sagar' team during the 1999 Kargil War, had gone to Gonzo restaurant at the complex for a family dinner.

In his complaint, Gupta said he had dropped his family at the restaurant around 8 pm and then went to park his car. He alleged that parking staff directed him from the valet area to the basement and then to the multilevel parking, before eventually refusing to park his vehicle.

The argument escalated when Gupta tried to reverse his car. He alleged that one of the attendants hit his windshield, apparently in an attempt to damage it, and then came back with an iron rod.

According to Gupta, the attendant hit him twice with the rod, once on the hand and once on the head, with the latter causing heavy bleeding.

While speaking to NDTV, Gupta said, "When I came out of the car and protested, the attendant brought an iron rod and hit me twice, once on my hand and then on my head. I was drenched in blood."

"The attack was sudden and unprovoked. I couldn't even defend myself," he recounted.

His family later rushed him to Medanta Hospital, where he is still admitted. Gupta has demanded that an attempt-to-murder case be registered against the accused.

'Police did not reach for nearly 30 minutes after the attack'

Gupta claimed that although he dialled the police helpline, officers did not reach the spot for nearly 30 minutes. He said a chef from the restaurant intervened in between, preventing the situation from escalating further.

He was taken by ambulance to Medanta Hospital with injuries to his head and elbow, and later underwent surgery where plates were used to fuse his elbow bone, he said.

Gupta has also alleged that the hospital prepared an incorrect medico-legal case (MLC) report, claiming it did not mention his bleeding and elbow injury.

“I am not getting any support from the police,” he alleged.

Investigation underway

Police have launched an investigation into the veteran’s allegations. The claims are yet to be independently verified.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ was the IAF’s 1999 high-altitude operation to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from Indian positions in Kargil. A Netflix series released in August honours the operation.

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