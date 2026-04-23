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Who is Amit Jogi? Supreme Court stays Chhattisgarh HC order sentencing ex-MLA life imprisonment in 2003 murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court verdict on April 2 convicting former lawmaker Amit Jogi in the 2003 murder of a political rival. It deemed the sentence without hearing his side wrong.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Who is Amit Jogi? Supreme Court stays Chhattisgarh HC order sentencing ex-MLA life imprisonment in 2003 murder case
Amit Jogi is the son of ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi whose life imprisonment has been stayed by the SC.
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The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court verdict on April 2 convicting former lawmaker Amit Jogi in the 2003 murder of a political rival. It deemed the sentence without hearing his side wrong. 

The Supreme Court's decision came the day Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, was about to surrender as per the High Court's order who had sentenced him to life imprisonment in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ram Avtar Jaggi.

According to the recent HC order Jogi was asked to surrender before jail authorities and additionally directed Jogi to furnish bail bonds and sureties.

Jogi challenged the HC verdict in the top court which stayed the former's order and issued a notice to the CBI after Jogi's plea. The Bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Vijay Bishnoi gave the interim order. 

Who is Amit Jogi?

Amit Jogi is a former MLA and the son of Chhattisgarh’s first chief minister, the late Ajit Jogi. The Chhattisgarh High Court has convicted him as the main conspirator in the 2003 murder of NCP treasurer Ram Avtar Jaggi. 

Amit Jogi was born in a political family. His father was the state's first CM from 2000-2003 and a key Congress leader. Amit Jogi is a US-trained software engineer who entered into his family's political legacy by joining Congress and winning the Marwahi seat in 2003 and 2008 from the family bastion. For a short period, Jogi defected to NCP due to tensions but later returned. However, scandals did not leave him as he faced fake degree claims, which were later dismissed, and investigations into mining scam with which the Jogis were linked. All these destroyed his stature as a politician. He faced further losses by losing in 2013 and 2018 elections and slowly got sidelined yet he lingered as a youth face until this verdict struck.

Trial court order

On May 31, 2007, a trial court held that the prosecution had clearly proved the charges against 28 accused. It, however, acquitted Amit Jogi, the president of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by his late father, of the charges levelled against him.

What was the case about?

The High Court had restarted proceedings in the 2003 murder case in March 2026 after directions from the Supreme Court on an appeal by the CBI. The case, which was earlier probed into by the state police, was later transferred to the CBI, which filed a charge sheet against many accused, including Amit Jogi.

Jaggi was murdered on June 4, 2003, when Ajit Jogi was the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

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