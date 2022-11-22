Who is alleged rapist Rinku, man purportedly seen massaging AAP leader Satyendra Jain inside Tihar jail?

Satyendra Jain getting foot massage in jail (Photo - screengrab)

A controversy was kicked up when a video went viral of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain getting a foot massage inside his jail cell in Delhi’s Tihar, with opposition parties accusing AAP of providing the jailed leader with special treatment.

AAP had claimed that the man massaging Satyendra Jain is a physiotherapist who is helping the leader through medical issues, but now sources from the Tihar Jail have claimed otherwise. Tihar sources are claiming that the man seen in the video is Rinku, a prisoner in jail.

Tihar Jail sources have said that no physiotherapist was sent in to administer treatment for Satyendra Jain, who has been jailed in a hawala case in Delhi. Sources further said that Rink is a prisoner and has been imprisoned linked to a rape case.

Officials from the Tihar jail have claimed, “The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of the POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist.”

Media reports have claimed that the man named Rinku, allegedly seen in the CCTV video in Satyendra Jain’s jail cell, was imprisoned for raping his own minor daughter, who was a class 10 student at the time.

The CCTV footage of Satyendra Jain’s jail cell in Tihar was dated September 13, 14, and 21. In the video, Jain was seen lying on his bed where he was getting a foot massage from a man. There were two more people present in his cell at the time, and Jain could be seen looking at some documents.

The footage has become a subject of political warfare between AAP and BJP ahead of the MCD elections 2022 in Delhi, which are set to take place on December 4. The results of the MCD polls are expected to be out on December 7.

While AAP had claimed earlier that the man in the jail cell is a physiotherapist who was treating Satyendra Jain, BJP accused AAP of giving special treatment to the party leader despite being imprisoned.

