Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associated professor at Ashoka University, was arrested on Sunday, i.e., May 17, over his controversial remarks on social media about 'Operation Sindoor' - the recent Indian military strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associated professor at Ashoka University, was arrested on Sunday, i.e., May 17, over his controversial remarks on social media about 'Operation Sindoor' - the recent Indian military strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Mahmudabad, 42, currently heads the Political Science Department at Ashoka University in Haryana's Sonipat. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Yogesh Jatheri, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha in Haryana.

He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for inciting rebellion, disrupting communal harmony and insulting religious sentiments, reports suggest. An official statement by the university confirmed that it is "in the process of ascertaining details" and asserted that it will fully cooperate with the authorities.

Who is Ali Khan Mahmudabad?

Born on December 2, 1982, Ali Khan Mahmudabad belongs to a prominent political family having royal lineage. He is the son of late Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan, aka Raja Saheb of Mahmudabad, who was known to have fought legal battle over properties seized under the Enemy Properties Act, reports Hindustan Times.

His grandfather, Mohammad Amir Ahmad Khan, was a key figure in the Muslim League prior to the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. He was also the last ruling Raja of Mahmudabad.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad recieved his primary education at La Martiniere in Lucknow and later went to study at King's College School and Winchester College in the UK. After his, he secured his MPhil and PhD in Historical Studies from University of Cambridge.

Pertinent to note than he has written extensively on middle east, with his work appearing in multiple publications including National Geographic.

What is the controversy about?

Speaking about 'Operation Sindoor' - India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack - he highlighted what he described as the "irony of Hindutva commentators heaping praises on colonel Sofia Quraishi", who was a key face behind the military operation.

Following this, the Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognizance of his statement, accusing him of insulting the dignity of women officers in the armed forces and spreading communal disharmony.

Meanwhile, Mahmudabad later stated that his remarks were "misunderstood". An investigation is currently underway into the matter.