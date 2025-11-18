Who is Al-Falah's Siddiqui family? Two brothers’ dark past unveiled during investigation, chancellor’s brother arrested

Al-Falah University's chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui was once sent to Tihar Jail in connection with fraud cases. His younger brother Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui was arrested by MP police also in connection with fraud and cheating cases. The investigation in the university unveils its dark past.

Ever since the Delhi Red Fort blast case prime accused Dr Umar un Nabi’s link with Al-Falah University in Faridabad has been found, the varsity has come under spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Delhi Police and other authorities have been investigating the university’s links with the Delhi blast case and have arrested its chancellor’s, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, younger brother, Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, and have found out about the former’s dark past too.

After the arrests of several doctors including Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, their link with the university made it the prime investigation spot in connection with the Red Fort blast case. Investigators suspect a “white-collar” terror module operating from the university, with links to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AguH).

All about Al Falah’s Siddiqui family

The University’s chancellor Jawad was born on November 15, 1964, at his ancestral home in Kayastha Mohalla in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow. His family was once renowned as the family patriarch, Mohammad Hammad Siddiqui, served as the Qazi with a religious authority and his family was seen with respect.

Siddiqui completed B.Tech in Industrial and Product Design from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore. According to India Today Fact Check, Jawad joined Jamia Millia Islamia in 1993 as a Mechanical Engineering lecturer. He and his brother Saood simultaneously launched few ventures including the controversial Al-Falah Investments.

According to the report, while being at Jamia, Jawad was able to convince his colleagues to invest in his company for big returns later. However, in 2000, a man named KR Singh filed a police complaint against his company at New Friends Colony, Delhi, who accused him of fraud, embezzlement, and cheating.

Jawad and his brother were then jailed for three years after the investigation by the Economic Offences Wing proved the charges. Rejecting his bail plea, the Delhi High Court, in March 2003 noted that according to the charges, the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi found that the “signatures of the investors were forged. The deposits were also received in the name of some of the companies which were non-existent. The petitioners diverted large funds received from the investors into their personal accounts and then misappropriated the same.”

Next year in February Jawad got bail and the next year the Patiala High Court acquitted him in the case as they promised to refund the money.

Jawad’s younger brother’s 25 year old case

On Monday, November 17, Jawad's brother 50-year-old Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police from Hyderabad. The police had put a reward of Rs 10,000 on the accused who had been absconding for 25 years due to charges of fraud cases and cheating against him. The police arrested him in connection with three cases registered in Mhow for alleged investment fraud of around Rs 40 lakh.

An official said, “He ran the company in Mhow for two years and fled the town with his family in the third year.” “Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui has been arrested from Hyderabad in connection with three cases registered at the Mhow police station 25 years ago. Our four-member team apprehended him as part of a special operation to arrest absconding accused in old criminal cases,” the official added.

Giving details of the cases, the official added that in 2000 three cases were registered against him under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant legal provisions. Additionally, two separate cases were registered against him at the Mhow police station in 1988 and 1989 on charges of rioting and attempting to murder, she said.