Who is Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLA who is appointed as Pro-tem speaker of Telangana Assembly

The Pro-tem Speaker serves a temporary role, officiating the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in and a Speaker is elected.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi was appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana Assembly by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday.

The Floor Leader of AIMIM and Chandrayangutta MLA would be the Pro-tem Speaker for the first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

All the newly elected MLAs would be sworn in before the election for the post of Speaker.

Congress emerged as the single largest party in the just-concluded Telangana elections by bagging 64 out of 119 seats and putting an end to the BRS's 10-year reign.

Congress' state unit chief Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India.

About Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi is an Indian politician and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party in Telangana.

He was elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2014 as the MLA for the Chandrayangutta constituency. In 2019, Owaisi was named the Telangana Public Accounts Committee's chairman.

Since 1999, Owaisi has presided over the Chandrayangutta assembly constituency; in 2018, he was re-elected for a fifth term. In 2004, he took on the role of floor leader.

Owaisi's have frequently called for violence and have prompted similarities to those of other populist leaders.

