INDIA

Who is Akansh Dhull? Son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull who got 3rd rank in UPSC exam

Son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Haryana's Panchkula secured AIR 3 in the civil services examination. Check out his inspiring story here.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 09:36 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025. Among all the toppers, the success story of Akansh Dhull is captivating the attention of many. Akansh is the son of a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Haryana, Krishan Dhull. In the examination, Akansh secured the All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the country, bringing celebrations among family members and residents of his hometown and the state. Akansh's father serves as a BJP spokesperson and previously worked as the general secretary of the Haryana State Child Welfare Committee.

 

Who is Akansh Dhull?

 

Akansh completed his early schooling in Chandigarh and passed his 10th board from Bhavan Vidyalaya and 12th from St Kabir Public School. After his schooling, he moved to New Delhi for higher education and pursued a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from SRCC.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Akansh's father receives a call from Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, wherein the state top leader expressed his desire to visit the Dhull family and personally congratulate their son.

 

Meanwhile, Akansh began prepping for the civil services examination in the nation's capital after his graduation. In 2024, he cleared the UPSC examination at AIR 342. He bettered his rank in the next attempt in 2025 and secured AIR 295. With his hardwork and persistent efforts, he managed to crack the examination with AIR this year.

Akansh's achievement is being celebrated not only in his hometown but also across Haryana. Meanwhile, the civil services examination was topped by Anuj Agnihotri.

 

