Who is Ajeet Bharti? YouTuber who allegedly abused CJI BR Gavai and incited people to attack him

YouTuber and influencer Ajeet Bharti is under fire for his provocative comments about Chief Justice of India BR Gavai after a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI in the Supreme Court. Bharti's remarks, made in a YouTube video and subsequent social media posts, have been widely facing public scrutiny for allegedly inciting violence and abusing the CJI.

Who is Ajeet Bharti?



Ajeet Bharti is a resident of Begusarai, Bihar, who is known for his satirical and often provocative commentary on political, social, and judicial issues on his own media platform, AB4K Media. He moved to Delhi to study at Delhi University, including Kirori Mal College, and later pursued journalism. He has worked with several major media organisations, including The Times of India and The Economic Times. He later co-founded the media outlet 'DO politics' before launching AB4K Media.

Bharti has a strong online presence with over 7 lakh YouTube subscribers and nearly 5 lakh followers on X (formerly Twitter). His content includes podcasts, "roast" videos, and political analysis. In the past, he courted controversy over objectionable remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi some months ago.

Why is Ajeet Bharti facing scrutiny?

Ajeet Bharti recently posted a video on his social media platforms, including X and YouTube, sharing his comments on the shoe-throwing incident at CJI BR Gavai. In the video, Bharti called Chief Justice Gavai a lousy, undeserving judge, while suggesting that the judge should face a contempt of court case. “I wanted to make a video about ‘shoes and the Chief Justice’ after seeing his shoes in a photo recently, but could not shoot that one for some reason. Well, it seems ‘shoes’ were sticking to him ever since," he said. He also warned of similar incidents if judges made "anti-Hindu remarks".

Following this, the Noida police questioned Bharti on October 8, 2025, in relation to his posts, according to IANS. Reports were circulating that he was arrested; however, Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla dismissed the speculations of his arrest. Even Bharti clarified in a post on X that read, "I am safe and sound. No arrest has happened, no custody. You all don't worry. This is a part of a journalist's life. The relentless thrashing of the leftists will continue."

What is CJI BR Gavai shoe-hurling incident?

On October 6, 2025, a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai during working hours in the Supreme Court. He was immediately apprehended by security personnel and escorted out. As per sources, the attacker, while being removed, said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan," according to ANI.