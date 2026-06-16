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Who is Ajay Pant? Indian captain arrested for smuggling sanctioned Russian oil

The ship is currently anchored off the coast of Weymouth. The 24 crew members, who are Indian and Georgian nationals, remain on board and are reportedly cooperating with the NCA.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 10:29 AM IST

Who is Ajay Pant? Indian captain arrested for smuggling sanctioned Russian oil
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An Indian national, identified as Ajay Pant, who was captain of a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker intercepted by Royal Marine Commandos in the English Channel has been charged with violating UK sanctions, the National Crime Agency confirmed.

Who is Ajay Pant?

Ajay Pant, 38, is accused of supplying or delivering banned Russian oil or oil products to a third country by ship, directly or indirectly. This allegedly breaches Regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

He will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The NCA submitted the case file, and the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently approved the charges.

Pant was taken into custody after the MV Smyrtos was intercepted early Saturday morning. During the six-hour operation, commandos fast-roped from a helicopter onto the tanker. It was the first boarding of its kind by UK armed forces.

Britain issues order to detain MV Smyrtos off Weymouth

The ship is currently anchored off the coast of Weymouth. The 24 crew members, who are Indian and Georgian nationals, remain on board and are reportedly cooperating with the NCA. On Monday, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander issued an official order barring the vessel from leaving UK waters.

The operation signals a major step up in Britain’s enforcement of sanctions on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet. The UK has sanctioned more than 500 tankers in that network for helping Moscow bypass Western restrictions linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in March, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced that British armed forces had been given authority to board sanctioned ships transiting UK territorial waters.

Addressing the Commons, Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis described the operation in blunt terms.

"Sanctioned oil is bankrolling Putin's brutal war in Ukraine. Every barrel sold helps fund the missiles and drones used to kill Ukrainians in their home, destroy their infrastructure and break their will," he was cited as saying by BBC. Jarvis added that Britain "does not seek escalation but we will always take necessary steps to enforce UK sanctions."

This case marks the first criminal prosecution under the UK’s new maritime enforcement approach targeting Russian sanctions evasion.

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