FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers

Mumbai: Four family members die of food poisoning after eating biryani and watermelon

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency

Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9,000 runs in IPL: See top 10 batters list

After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims

Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury: Check his replacement

Delhi to get rain tonight? IMD issues 'yellow' alert, light downpour expected across city

US-Iran War: ‘Russia will support Tehran’, President Putin pushes for peace amid West Asia crisis

DC vs RCB Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Delhi Capitals after bundling them out for 75, seal 9-wicket win with 81 balls to spare

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 update: Class 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org, check date, other key details

  • LATEST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate in WB

India New Zealand FTA Offers Zero Duty Access, Job Boost

India New Zealand FTA Offers Zero Duty Access, Job Boost

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency

Amid the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma has been involved in a recent controversy involving TMC candidate Jahangir Khan who has been accused of threatening voters.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency
IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma has been entrusted with overseeing election work in West Bengal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, Ajay Pal Sharma, a well-known UP encounter specialist who has been appointed as a poll observer in the state by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been in the news. The controversy involves Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan from Falta assembly constituency whom Sharma has issued a stern warning. The move by the IPS officer has unsettled influential figures in the area.  

What is the controversy about? 

Ajay Pal Sharma directly visited TMC candidate Jahangir Khan at his home and clearly warned him that if he makes any attempt to intimidate voters or exert pressure on them, strict action will be taken. IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma said, “Tell Jahangir that if he intimidates people, we will deal with him strictly as per the law.” 

Ajay Pal Sharma is currently serving as an officer in charge of overseeing election duty in West Bengal. In the recent few days, he has been receiving complaints from the public accusing Falta Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan of constantly threatening voters. 

After he received these complaints, Ajay Pal Sharma reached the spot, but Jahangir Khan was not found there. Local residents and even the local police did not provide accurate information about his residence. Later, during a search operation, his team was able to locate Jahangir’s house. 

After reaching Jahangir Khan’s residence, Sharma was shocked to see the level of security arrangements there. According to official records, Jahangir Khan has been granted Y-category security, which provide for a maximum of 10 police personnel, however, 14 policemen were found in his security. Noticing this apparent violation of protocol, he immediately sought an explanation from the district’s SP as to why excess force had been deployed. 

In the presence of Jahangir Khan’s family and supporters, Ajay Pal Sharma issued a stern warning, saying, “Repeated reports are coming in that you are putting pressure on the public. If I receive another complaint that any voter has been intimidated or threatened, I will take direct action. There will be no opportunity to regret it later.” 

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? 

Ajay Pal Sharma is a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh Police cadre and is famous for his bold approach. He comes from Ludhiana, Punjab, and before his IPS career was a professional doctor.  

He has been posted in several UP districts like Shamli, Noida, and Rampur where he followed a “zero tolerance” policy against criminals and led several encounters getting the name ‘encounter specialist’. 

After being promoted to the rank of DIG in January 2025, he is currently serving as the Additional Police Commissioner in the Prayagraj Commissionerate. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer
Mumbai: Four family members die of food poisoning after eating biryani and watermelon
Mumbai: 4 family members die after eating biryani and watermelon
Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency
Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate in WB
Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9,000 runs in IPL: See top 10 batters list
Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9000 runs in IPL: See top 10 list
After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims
After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement