Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency

Amid the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma has been involved in a recent controversy involving TMC candidate Jahangir Khan who has been accused of threatening voters.

Amid the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, Ajay Pal Sharma, a well-known UP encounter specialist who has been appointed as a poll observer in the state by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been in the news. The controversy involves Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan from Falta assembly constituency whom Sharma has issued a stern warning. The move by the IPS officer has unsettled influential figures in the area.

What is the controversy about?

Ajay Pal Sharma directly visited TMC candidate Jahangir Khan at his home and clearly warned him that if he makes any attempt to intimidate voters or exert pressure on them, strict action will be taken. IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma said, “Tell Jahangir that if he intimidates people, we will deal with him strictly as per the law.”

Ajay Pal Sharma is currently serving as an officer in charge of overseeing election duty in West Bengal. In the recent few days, he has been receiving complaints from the public accusing Falta Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan of constantly threatening voters.

After he received these complaints, Ajay Pal Sharma reached the spot, but Jahangir Khan was not found there. Local residents and even the local police did not provide accurate information about his residence. Later, during a search operation, his team was able to locate Jahangir’s house.

After reaching Jahangir Khan’s residence, Sharma was shocked to see the level of security arrangements there. According to official records, Jahangir Khan has been granted Y-category security, which provide for a maximum of 10 police personnel, however, 14 policemen were found in his security. Noticing this apparent violation of protocol, he immediately sought an explanation from the district’s SP as to why excess force had been deployed.

In the presence of Jahangir Khan’s family and supporters, Ajay Pal Sharma issued a stern warning, saying, “Repeated reports are coming in that you are putting pressure on the public. If I receive another complaint that any voter has been intimidated or threatened, I will take direct action. There will be no opportunity to regret it later.”

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma?

Ajay Pal Sharma is a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh Police cadre and is famous for his bold approach. He comes from Ludhiana, Punjab, and before his IPS career was a professional doctor.

He has been posted in several UP districts like Shamli, Noida, and Rampur where he followed a “zero tolerance” policy against criminals and led several encounters getting the name ‘encounter specialist’.

After being promoted to the rank of DIG in January 2025, he is currently serving as the Additional Police Commissioner in the Prayagraj Commissionerate.