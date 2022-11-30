Who is Ajay Kumar Mishra, IPS officer deputed as Ghaziabad's first police commissioner? | Photo: Twitter

IPS officer, Ajay Mishra, from 2003 batch has been named as the first commissioner of Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate on Tuesday. Since he was a young child, Ajay Mishra has been involved with the UP police because his father, Kuber Nath Mishra, was a former head constable. The 48-year-old officer spent seven years working for the Intelligence Bureau after joining in 2015.

He has also served as the district chief of numerous districts, including Mainpuri, Sultanpur, Kanpur, and Varanasi. The IPS officer has also held the position of Superintendent of Police for the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Who is Ajay Mishra ?

Ajay Mishra, a native of Ballia, spent the majority of his time in Varanasi's police quarters. Varanasi served as his father's major posting. Ajay Mishra, who had always wanted to be a police officer, successfully completed the civil service exam around the same time that his father retired from the UP police.

He received promotions in both 2016 and 2021, rising to the rank of IG by 2021. The newly appointed commissioner will place a priority on enhancing law and order and reducing crime.

In the city's newly created three zones, three deputy commissioners of police (DCP) will be stationed there. The officer said that in order to decrease cyber frauds, the cyber crime cell will also be staffed with technically skilled police officers. Cyber crime awareness campaigns will also be launched.

In order to reduce traffic problems, more traffic police officers will be stationed at congested intersections, roundabouts, and intersections during morning, afternoon, and evening office and school hours.

