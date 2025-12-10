Who is Ajay Gupta? Close partner of Saurav, Gaurav Luthra, detained after Look-out notice over ‘Birch by Romeo’ nightclub fire

The Goa police on Tuesday detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Gupta and another owner Surinder Kumar Khosla.

"We have detained Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the nightclub. This is the sixth person to be held in connection with the case," a Goa police spokesperson said.

Who are Ajay Gupta and Surinder Kumar Khosla?

Ajay Gupta and Surinder Kumar Khosla, British citizens, are close partners of Gaurav Luthra and Saurav Luthra, who fled to Thailand after a devastating fire in their Nightclub, claimed the lives of 25. They were under police scanner hours after the Luthra brother's fled. Gupta and Khosla are among the four owners of the Nightclub.