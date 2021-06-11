Who is Aisha Sultana? All you should know about Lakshadweep-based model facing sedition charges for 'bio-weapon' remark

Filmmaker Aisha Sulthana, who was booked under sedition charges by Lakshadweep police on June 10, said on Friday that she will "keep fighting" for her native land and her voice will "grow louder" from now on.

For the unversed, on Thursday, Lakshwadeep Police had filed a sedition case against Aisha for saying, during a TV debate, that PM Narendra Modi's government used the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Khoda Patel to deploy COVID-19 as a 'bio weapon' against people of the island.

Who is Aisha Sultana?

Aisha Sultana is a model and filmmaker and is from the Chetiath island in Lakshadweep. The Lakshadweep-based model and actor has also worked with numerous Malayalam filmmakers. Aisha has previously worked as an associate director on the sets of the Malayalam film 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha'. She had made her directorial debut in 2020 with an independent Malayalam film titled 'Flush'.

Why was a complaint filed against Aisha Sultana?

Aisha Sultana, during a TV debate on a Malayalam TV channel, had claimed that the central government used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

The complaint against her was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president C Abdul Khader Haji. Aisha had allegedly said, during the debate, "Lakshadweep had 0 cases of COVID-19. Now, it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the Centre has deployed is a bio-weapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bio-weapon."

After this, on Thursday, the Kavaratti police, file a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code against Aisha Sultana. After the complaint against her was registered, Aisha, in a Facebook post said, "The BJP leader who filed the case hails from Lakshadweep. While he betrays his native land, I will keep fighting for it. It is the betrayers who will find themselves alone tomorrow."

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Lakshadweep Sahitya Pravarthaka Sangam, rebuked the sedition charges against Aisha. Spokesperson K Bahir said, "It is not proper to depict her as anti-national. She had reacted against the inhumane approach of the administrator. It was Patel's interventions that made Lakshadweep a COVID-affected area. The cultural community in Lakshadweep would stand with her."