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West Bengal Election Results 2026: Who is Agnimitra Paul? BJP MLA, ex-fashion designer emerges as possible CM contender after Mamata Banerjee's exit

The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a historic first win in West Bengal, clinching 206 out of 293 Assembly seats. After Mamata Banerjee's exit, BJP could opt for a female CM. Who is Agnimitra Paul?

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 05, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Who is Agnimitra Paul? BJP MLA, ex-fashion designer emerges as possible CM contender after Mamata Banerjee's exit
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The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a historic first win in West Bengal, clinching 206 out of 293 Assembly seats. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress was reduced to 81 seats. Now, BJP is all set to form its first government in the state, all eyes are on BJP's next CM pick. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is seen as the frontrunner. However, the BJP could opt for a female CM, similar to their Delhi move, where they appointed lesser-knwon face Rekha Gupta. If this move is taken, BJP's MLA Agnimitra Paul can be the next possible choice after Mamata Banerjee's exit.

Who is Agnimitra Paul?

Agnimitra Paul is a former fashion designer, and an Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Asansol Dakshin constituency in West Bengal. She is a graduate of Jadavpur University and also attended the Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Sciences.Personal Life: She is married to Partho Paul.

On May 4, 2026, she successfully retained her seat in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Asansol Dakshin, defeating Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapas Banerjee by a margin of 40,839 votes.

Agnimitra Paul was appointed as the Vice-president of BJP's West Bengal unit, on January 7, 2026 and is prominent female face of BJP in Bengal politics. She is previousy known for fashion designing for Bollywood celebrities like Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty. She has her own fashion label, INGA, and is retail stores are available across major Indian cities.

West Bengal Elections 2026

The West Bengal Assembly election was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. People in Bengal came out to vote in huge numbers, reaching a record-breaking 92.93% turnout. Out of nearly 7 crore voters, women were the most active, showing up in even larger numbers than men.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced a massive defeat, and BJP secured comfortable majority in West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee also faced defeat from his stronghold seat Bhabhinpur, where BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari secured a victory.

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