Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Who is AG Perarivalan, convict whose release Supreme Court ordered today?

AG Perarivalan released: Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He has served over 30 years in jail for the murder of the former Prime Minister. The court ordered the release invoking Article 142 of the Constitution. A bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, said, "The state cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict," the bench said.

The bench added that his mercy plea kept shuttling between the Governor and the President.

In March, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Perarivalan citing long incarceration and good conduct while on parole. The court was hearing the plea filed by the 47-year-old convict seeking suspensention of his life sentence.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

Who is AG Perarivalan?

Perarivalan, a native of Jolarpet, Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the CBI on 11 June, 1991. He had been charged with providing a 9-volt battery for the explosive device that killed Rajiv Gandhi. He was later convicted for hatching a conspiracy to assassinate the former PM.

In May 1999, the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence of four convicts -- Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham and Nalini. On February 18, 2004, on grounds of delay in deciding in their mercy pleas, the court commuted their death sentence to life imprisonment.

The convict had completed his Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering when he was arrested. During his incarceration, he completed his MCA degrees through open school with flying colours.

With inputs from PTI