Film and television actor Ajaz Khan, best known for participating in the reality show Bigg Boss, has found himself mired in yet another controversy. The 43-year-old actor has been booked by Mumbai Police over an obscene video clip form the web series House Arrest, released on the Ullu streaming app.

In the viral video, Khan can be seen forcing contestants, including women, to act out sexual positions. He also shoots at participants some vulgar questions despite them looking visibly uncomfortable. After the video sparked controversy, the show was taken down from the app.

Khan, show producer charged

Police in Mumbai's Amboli area have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Khan and the producer of the show, Rajkumar Pandey. A complaint in the matter had been filed by a member of the right-wing Hindu group Bajrang Dal.

The case cites sections related to obscene acts in public places and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women said it had summoned Khan and the CEO of Ullu app, Vibhu Agarwal. "NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity and violating consent," the panel said in a post on X.

Several Members of Parliament, including Nishikant Dubey and Priyanka Chaturvedi, have also lashed out at the show through social media posts.

Khan's many controversies

Khan, who famously appeared in Bigg Boss' seventh season in 2013, has been involved in numerous controversies over the years.

In 2016, he was arrested for sending obscene messages and photos to model Aishwarya Choubey. In 2018, he was detained by the Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police for allegedly possessing ecstasy tablets, after which he spent 26 months in jail before getting bail in 2021. He has also repeatedly faced police action over communal remarks posted on social media.