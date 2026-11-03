Who is ACP Manasvi Vashishtha? Delhi officer suspended after leading protest outside police HQ, know what's exact matter

Around 150 Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, staged the protest against the duo's transfer and sought reinstatement of ACP Vashishtha and Inspector Arun Kumar to their previous posts.

Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishtha, who led a rare protest by police personnel, has been suspended on Tuesday. Vashishtha had led the protest by dozens of personnel outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Monday.

The cops were protesting departmental action against Vashishtha and a colleague following a face-off with lawyers at Shahdara police station on October 23.

Around 150 Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, staged the protest against the duo's transfer and sought reinstatement of ACP Vashishtha and Inspector Arun Kumar to their previous posts.

Personnel meet commissioner, seek FIRs against lawyers for hooliganism

A team of protesting personnel met Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and submitted a charter of five demands, which included action against lawyers linked to the Shahdara incident and FIRs against lawyers involved in hooliganism.

Delhi Police later said the commissioner assured timely and suitable action to boost force morale.

The personnel, holding placards, raised slogans of "vardi ka apmaan nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insult to the uniform)".

What is the exact matter?

Tension prevailed outside Gate No.1 of the headquarters after senior officers including New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma reached the spot and asked the protesting personnel to end their stir.

New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma, seen speaking to Vashishtha, asked some personnel to accompany him inside PHQ, but they declined and insisted on a Sampark Sabha with the police commissioner, which was eventually conducted.

According to PTI, the protest call was shared on Delhi Police WhatsApp groups. District DCPs and unit heads had been told to ensure their staff did not take part.

Vashistha told reporters that the protest was an organic call initiated by personnel and he was joining it.

What led to ACP Manasvi Vashishtha's transffer?

Advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly got seriously injured on the head during a clash between lawyers and cops at Shahdara police station on October 23.

Local lawyers then reached the police station demanding action over the alleged attack on him and later accused police personnel of misbehaving and threatening them.

After that, the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations in Delhi called an indefinite strike, with lawyers abstaining from work across district courts.

In a bid to ease tensions and end the strike by lawyers, the police administration transferred ACP Vasishta and Inspector Kumar.

The district court lawyers ended their multi-day strike after being assured that FIRs and complaints filed by the Shahdara Bar Association would be investigated over two months.

Who is ACP Manasvi Vashishta?

ACP Manasvi Vashishta is a 2022-batch DANIPS officer who was suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 3, 2026, for violation of discipline after leading a rare protest by Delhi Police personnel outside the police headquarters. He was earlier posted as SDPO of Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi's Shahdara subdivision. An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, he joined the civil services from Rajasthan.