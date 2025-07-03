Who is Achal Jindal? NHAI officer allegedly assaulted by Himachal Minister following Shimla building collapse

Jindal is recognised as one of the country’s dedicated officers, having earned his position through hard work and perseverance.

According to reports, Achal Jindal, the manager of the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) Project Implementation Unit (PIU), was assaulted in Himachal Pradesh. Following news of the incident, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has condemned the 'heinous' assault on the NHAI officer.

Regarded as one of the country's most committed officers, Jindal achieved his position via determination and perseverance. He is currently a manager at the NHAI, where he plays a crucial role in overseeing national road infrastructure projects.

He completed his undergraduate studies in civil engineering at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU between 2012 and 2016. After graduation, he appeared for the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE), one of the most demanding exams in India.

When Jindal cracked the UPSC ESE in 2017 and received an All India Rank of 62, he accomplished a remarkable feat in a very challenging exam. His accomplishments demonstrate both his technical proficiency and his ability to handle administrative duties.

The recent incident has brought Jindal into the spotlight. According to the reports, while visiting a site in Shimla where a five-story structure had collapsed, Jindal, a manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and his site engineer, Yogesh, were allegedly attacked. He was allegedly assaulted and hit on the head. The local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Minister Nitin Gadkari has called the event 'extremely serious' and emphasised that one of the authorities' primary responsibilities is to ensure the safety of government officials. Social media has seen an increase in popular support for Jindal, with many people demanding harsh punishment for those involved.

