Who is ABVP's Aryan Maan? DUSU's 2025 President who defeats NSUI's Jocelyn Nandita by 16000 votes

Delhi University's student union (DUSU) results are out! In the high-stake contest between ABVP's Aryan Maan and the NSUI's Jocelyn Nandita for the Student Union's President, Aryan Maan has secured a massive victory. He will now be assuming the postion of DUSU's president, replacing 2024 President NSUI's Ronak Khatri. He defeated NSUI's Jocelyn Nandita. President Aryan Maan secured 28,841 votes, while Joslyn Nandita Choudhary got only 12,645 votes.

ABVP wins 3 seats and NUSI settles with Vice President post. Rahul Jhansla is the new Vice President.

DUSU election voting was scheduled for 18 September, with more than 1.55 lakh students casting their votes across the university. Today, the counting of votes began at 8:30 am at Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, DU. The key candidates for the DUSU president post were Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

Who is ABVP's Aryan Maan?

Aryan Maan was ABVP's presidential candidate for DUSU elections 2025, who has now emerged victorious. He hails from Bahadurgarh, Haryana. He has completed his B.com degree from Hansraj College and is currently pursuing an MA in Library Science at Delhi University. He has been an active face in ABVP-led student movements, including campaigns against fee hikes and initiatives aimed at improving university infrastructure.

Aryan Maan's campaign focused on subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, better sports facilities for Delhi university students and he was endorsed by celebrities like Sanjay Dutt and Randeep Hooda. Whle, NSUI's Joselyn Nandita's campaign focused on women issues like menstrual leave, campus safety and hostel shortages.