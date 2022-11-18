Search icon
Who is Abhishek Singh? IAS officer barred from poll duty over Instagram post

Abhishek Singh, an IAS officer, was barred by the Election Commission for allegedly featuring his postings on Insta.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

Who is Abhishek Singh? IAS officer barred from poll duty over Instagram post | Photo: Instagram/@abhishek_as_it_is

An IAS officer was banished after he shared a photo of himself on Instagram posing as a "observer" for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Abhishek Singh, an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer, was barred by the Election Commission for allegedly featuring his postings on social media.

According to the Election Commission's order, Abhishek Singh "used Instagram for sharing his posting/joining as General Observer and had used his official position as a publicity stunt." Abhishek Singh, an officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed general observer for the Bapunagar and Asarwa assembly districts in Ahmedabad ahead of the Gujarat election next month.

In his Instagram post, IAS officer Abhishek wrote, "Joined Ahmedabad as Observer for Gujarat Elections."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Sing

 

Who is Abhishek Singh?

IAS Abhishek Singh was born on August 22, 1990 in Uttar Pradesh.  According to reports, Abhishek had a dream of joining the IAS and serving the country. 32-year-old passed the UPSC exam in 2011 and was ranked 94th when he joined the IAS.

The wife of IAS Abhishek Singh is Durga Shakti Nagpal. His wife is a well-known Indian officer. She took part in numerous significant cases, such as a legal sand mining case in Yamunanagar. Abhishek has also worked in Indian television serial and short film, Chaar Pandrah. IAS officer Singh has also fetaured in B Praak’s song "Dil Tod Ke".

