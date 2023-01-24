Who is Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egyptian President and chief guest on Republic Day 2023?

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives at Air Force Station Palam in Delhi on January 24 (Photo: PTI)

Republic Day 2023: India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on Kartavyapath in Delhi. The 68-year-old influential Arab leader has already arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. This is for the first time that the President of Egypt has been invited as the chief guest to India's Republic Day celebrations.

He will be on a three-day state visit focused on enhancing bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain and trade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sisi will hold wide-ranging talks on Wednesday. Following the talks, the two sides are expected to ink half a dozen agreements to boost ties in a number of areas, people familiar with the matter said.

Who is Abdel Fattah El-Sisi?

Born in 1954 in the Gamleya area of Cairo, Sisi is considered an influential leader in Egypt. Before becoming president, Sisi was Egypt's Army Chief who overthrew President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013. A year later, he himself became the President of Egypt.

In 1977, Sisi completed his graduation from the Egyptian Military Academy and then joined the infantry. President El-Sisi, who will grace the Republic Day celebrations, studied at the Staff College in Britain and in 2005 he got a master's degree from the Army College in Pennsylvania.

In India, Sisi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that will include five ministers and senior officials. In October 2015, the Egyptian president had visited India to participate in the third India-Africa Forum Summit which was followed by his state visit in September 2016.

A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade. Sisi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday ahead of his talks with PM Modi.