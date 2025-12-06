Who has higher salary: Russia's Vladimir Putin or President Droupadi Murmu? Here's a breakdown

Before leaving for Russia, Putin will join President Murmu for dinner at 7.30. Amid all this, attention has shifted to a direct question about his wealth.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Putin received a Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were there for the occasion.

Before leaving for Russia, Putin will join President Murmu for dinner at 7.30. Amid all this, attention has shifted to a direct question about his wealth.

What is Putin's official salary?

According to Reuters, Putin declared his annual income to be roughly $140,000 (Rs 1.2 crore). His official assets include an 800-square-foot apartment, a small plot of land with a trailer, and three vehicles. However, this figure represents his basic salary. It excludes the benefits he receives as President, including a government residence, full-time security deployment, extensive travel facilities, and several other government facilities.

However, according to financier Bill Broder, Putin's real net worth could be around $200 billion. In his 2017 testimony, Browder said this fortune was built after the Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky was jailed in 2003 on fraud and tax evasion charges.

The Forbes list of Russia's richest shows 123 billionaires in December 2021, before the war and 125 billionaires by December 2024.

What is Murmu’s official income?

According to Financial Express, the President's monthly salary was revised in 2018 from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The President also serves as the supreme commander of all three armed forces.

Besides the salary, the President gets several perks. They can travel anywhere in the country free of cost via air, rail, or steamer and can bring one person along who receives full travel coverage. The President gets free medical services and personal assistance.

The President is provided with a rent-free residence, two free landlines, including one for internet use connectivity, a mobile phone, and five personal staff members. The home maintenance is also fully covered.

If the President passes away while in office, the spouse receives a family pension at 50% of the pension admissible to the retiring President for the rest of their life. The spouse will also receive free medical services for life.

Also read: Govt's BIG order to IndiGo on refunds, baggage amid mass flight cancellations; check details