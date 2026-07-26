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'Who gave the order?': Rahul Gandhi writes to Amit Shah over student protest crackdown

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on the Centre, writing to Amit Shah over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

'Who gave the order?': Rahul Gandhi writes to Amit Shah over student protest crackdown
Rahul Gandhi wrote to Amit Shah over the use of force against students. (Screengrab from video)
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest over NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar was concluded on Saturday after the central government agreed to their demands, particularly the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is in no mood to let go of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre on the matter, as in his latest post on X, he questioned Home Minister Amit Shah over the use of force against students on the July 20 Parliament march.

In his post, Gandhi shared the letter addressed to the Home Minister, demanding accountability for what he described as a 'barbaric assault' on students who were protesting in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi questions Amit Shah over use of pellet guns on students

''Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas. Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts," the LoP said in the letter.

"Most shocking has been the use of lethal pellet guns. Reports in the media and social media clearly show people who have suffered grave injuries, including a journalist. I met 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, who is now in severe pain and is likely to lose an eye because he was shot with pellet guns," he said.

Questioning the Shah's role, Gandhi asked, "Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you, so I ask: As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force including pellet guns against students?
If not, who did? Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorised their deployment?"

He concluded his letter highlighting the importance of 'peaceful protest', asserting that it is the government's responsibility to protect protesters through dialogue. 

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